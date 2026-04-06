The Truth Behind the Screen

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In a world saturated with information, how do you discern truth from fiction? This song dives deep into the unsettling reality of 'deep fake news,' where headlines are crafted, faces are rehearsed, and every frame is a chosen script. It explores the erosion of trust and the manipulation of perception, questioning who is truly pulling the strings behind the digital curtain. Can we still trust what we're watching