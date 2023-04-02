https://gettr.com/post/p2d63ij1137

03/30/2023 David gives an update on the status of Mr. Miles Guo in the detention center. He says Mr. Guo is in good mental and physical status, and he remains as energetic as before. Mr. Guo warns that the forces behind and the CCP will block his case from progressing well, so we must prepare ourselves and act quickly on our work. But be rest assured, everything is in process.





03/30/2023 长岛哥更新郭先生在拘留中心的情况。他说郭先生精神和身体状态都很好，和以前一样有精气神。郭先生警告我们说，背后的势力和中共会千方百计阻挠他案件的进展顺利，因此我们都需要做好准备，并且快速行动。但是请放心，一切都在进行中。



