Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 02/16/22 Youngevity Products Testimonial(800) 212-2613CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE#youngevity #health #drwallachAir Date: Wednesday, February 16, 2022MonologueDr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing the COVID 19 numbers of infections and deaths. Stating that we are having break through infections is because people are going back to their old ways. Not wearing masks, no social distancing and not washing hands. Asserting that people are eating gluten killing their bone marrow compromising their ability to make white blood cells to fight the virus.Pearls of WisdomDoug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding treating constipation with Kiwi fruit. Containing an enzyme called actinidin that helps stool move through the gastrointestinal tract. One study found that participants who ate 2 kiwi fruits daily for four weeks had more frequent bowel movements.CallersSonja is suffering from chronic depression and high blood pressure.Becca has a testimonial about how taking Youngevity products improved her overall health.Christine's son has chronic ear infections.Robert has a friend whose dog is going blind and has bowel problems.