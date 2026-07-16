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WEAK MEN IN AMERICA | 7-16-2026
Coach Dave LIVE
Coach Dave LIVECheckmark Icon
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Show #2708


Show Notes:


LAN Events: https://thelibertyactionnetwork.com/calendar/

Denny Bryan Obituary: https://www.hollandcoblefuneralhome.com/obituary/denny-bryan

Weak men in America: https://douggiles.net/posts/the-american-church-is-spawning-wussies-not-warriors

Man in the Arena: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/GaORo1B6lz0

Hebrews 11: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Hebrews%2011&version=KJV

Declaration of Independence: https://www.archives.gov/founding-docs/declaration-transcript

COVID gave the world cancer: https://www.facebook.com/reel/1365334984957716


Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.


Video Archive Site - https://CoachDaveLIVE.TV

Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event

Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate

Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop

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truthpass the saltcoach dave live
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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