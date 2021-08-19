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Vaccine - People Will Die, 6-months Up To 3-5 years. Dr. Sean Brooks -Ohio School Board 6minutes
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137 views • August 19, 2021
Dr.Sean Brooks addresses a school board in Ohio. He explains in a VERY short 6 minute presentation how most people who received "the vaccine" will die in 6 months, on up to 3-5 years. He also quickly and accurately explains HOW people that got jabbed will die. If more doctors did their due diligence (research), and did short and succint presentations such as this one, we could stop this madness.
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