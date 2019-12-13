Pumpkin Pie (lyrics)



Long ago and far away

In a dream of mud and clay

As we walked along the lake

These two things you did say

Where do we go after the show?

Why do we go?



Come on in I'll tell you why

As we eat our pumpkin pie

Life is stranger than it seems

Cause it's a dream



Memories of days gone by

Stories from a different time

While we walked along the lake

These two things you did say

Where do we go after the show?

Why do we go?



Come on in I'll tell you why

As we eat our pumpkin pie

Life is stranger than it seems

Cause it's a dream



Flying through the days gone by

Watching clouds in the sky

As we walked along the lake

These two things you did say

Where do we go after the show?

Why do we go?



Come on in I'll tell you why

As we eat our pumpkin pie

Life is stranger than it seems

Cause it's a dream

credits

released December 3, 2019

Written by James Michael Caine and Michael Wysmierski

license

all rights reserved