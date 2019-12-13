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Pumpkin Pie
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11 views • December 13, 2019
Pumpkin Pie (lyrics)
Long ago and far away
In a dream of mud and clay
As we walked along the lake
These two things you did say
Where do we go after the show?
Why do we go?
Come on in I'll tell you why
As we eat our pumpkin pie
Life is stranger than it seems
Cause it's a dream
Memories of days gone by
Stories from a different time
While we walked along the lake
These two things you did say
Where do we go after the show?
Why do we go?
Come on in I'll tell you why
As we eat our pumpkin pie
Life is stranger than it seems
Cause it's a dream
Flying through the days gone by
Watching clouds in the sky
As we walked along the lake
These two things you did say
Where do we go after the show?
Why do we go?
Come on in I'll tell you why
As we eat our pumpkin pie
Life is stranger than it seems
Cause it's a dream
credits
released December 3, 2019
Written by James Michael Caine and Michael Wysmierski
license
all rights reserved
Long ago and far away
In a dream of mud and clay
As we walked along the lake
These two things you did say
Where do we go after the show?
Why do we go?
Come on in I'll tell you why
As we eat our pumpkin pie
Life is stranger than it seems
Cause it's a dream
Memories of days gone by
Stories from a different time
While we walked along the lake
These two things you did say
Where do we go after the show?
Why do we go?
Come on in I'll tell you why
As we eat our pumpkin pie
Life is stranger than it seems
Cause it's a dream
Flying through the days gone by
Watching clouds in the sky
As we walked along the lake
These two things you did say
Where do we go after the show?
Why do we go?
Come on in I'll tell you why
As we eat our pumpkin pie
Life is stranger than it seems
Cause it's a dream
credits
released December 3, 2019
Written by James Michael Caine and Michael Wysmierski
license
all rights reserved
Keywords
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