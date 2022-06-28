Sig P365XL Spectre. What is its Value?

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Slide Cuts and Slide Serrations
Titanium Nitride Barrel and Trigger
Grip Texture
Compensated?
Distressed Version?
Optic Mount
Magazine Release
Capacity
Fire Control Unit
Chapters
0:00 Spectre Better?
0:43 Titanium Nitride
1:02 Serrations and Grip Texture
1:27 Magazine Release
1:55 Compensator?
2:18 Distressed?
2:36 Optic Cut
3:22 Accessory Rail
4:09 Field Strip
4:38 Trigger
5:06 Capacity
5:34 Conclusion
Links
AmbGun Sig Sauer Page
https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/sig
WarCat Holster
https://youtu.be/Tinycwl5L1k
MagGuts
https://youtu.be/kfybFg_HjIk
Why Striker Fired Triggers Suck
https://youtu.be/jNydvvm1yQo
Why You Should Carry and Present Left Handed
https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/LHcarry
MantisX Training Aid
https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/mantisx10-elite
9mm Training Laser
https://amzn.to/3aGblOa