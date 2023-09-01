Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Synestry of Music and Astrology
channel image
Astrological Perspectives
21 Subscribers
7 views
Published a day ago

The twelve notes of the chromatic scale are similar to the signs of both western and eastern zodiacs. The intervals give us clues as to how relationships can be harmonious or dissonant. Here I give examples of what they sound like. 

Keywords
astrologyelementszodiaclunar astrology

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket