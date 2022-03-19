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Feasts of the Lord: Patterns In Prophecy
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57 views • March 19, 2022
The patterns, symbols and imagery of the Feast Days tell the story of Redemption...including the end time story! We'll be decoding the patterns of the Feasts of the Lord...including the Spring Feasts of Passover and Pentecost..
Show notes: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1G6f-wc2ojphLl5VVjMO83QrLlNESrbz_/view?usp=sharing
Show notes: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1G6f-wc2ojphLl5VVjMO83QrLlNESrbz_/view?usp=sharing
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