X22 REPORT Ep. 3020b - Trump Promises To “Totally Obliterate The [DS]”,We Are In The Final Battle, Stage Is Set
Published 20 hours ago |
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3020b - Mrch 14, 2023

Trump Promises To “Totally Obliterate The [DS]”,We Are In The Final Battle, Stage Is Set

The [DS] has nothing left to use on Trump, they are out of information ammunition and they are now trying to shutdown communications and bring us into a physical war. This will not happen, Trump is the peace keeper and the people will see those who want war. Trump says he promises to "totally obliterate the [DS]", this is the final battle and the stage is set to bring down their entire system. The election fraud is going to be exposed and their treasonous crimes are being exposed at the same time. 



censorshipdonald trumpdeclaselon muskelection fraudx22 reportbiden regimefree speech violation

