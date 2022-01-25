PENTAGON ON RUSSIA INVASION: 'JUST KIDDING'

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Ron Paul Liberty Report
4465 subscribers
After weeks of hysterically hyping the story that Russia is poised to invade Ukraine, Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby walked way back as Ukraine's own government officials called nonsense on the narrative. Was the whole thing just bluster for ratings? Also today: Capitol Hill Cops spying on social media of staff and visitors for no reason?