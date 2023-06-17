HOUSE INVESTIGATORS SAY BIDENS MAY HAVE ACCEPTED UP TO $30 MILLION IN FOREIGN PAYMENTS family, including son Hunter

HOUSE INVESTIGATORS SAY BIDENS MAY HAVE ACCEPTED UP TO $30 MILLION IN FOREIGN PAYMENTS

JUN 16

The House Oversight Committee chairman is laying out more details to support his assertion that members of former Vice President Joe Biden’s family, including son Hunter, accepted millions of dollars in payments from foreign entities. The new bank records cited in the GOP memo, which is based on subpoenaed data, reportedly include transactions from Romania and China. The Republicans say they show a pattern of “influence peddling” that coincides with anti-corruption speeches and meetings Biden took part in while vice president, particularly with the Romanian government and its leadership. The estimated amount of money collected by the Bidens has skyrocketed. House investigators are now saying it could be as much as $30 million. Let’s look at this headline from Summit News.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 6/16/23





