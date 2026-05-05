RT News - May 5 2026 2PM GMT

May 5, 2026

rt.com





A deadly strike in Central Russia as a Ukrainian drone strikes a civilian building. That's as Moscow declares a ceasefire for the upcoming Victory Day celebrations, warning if Kiev attacks during the truce the Ukrainian capital will be targeted. While Russia puts a ceasefire on the table - corruption in Ukraine is focused on continuing the conflict as its revealed one of the country's weapons manufacturers opposes ending the war fearing the money will be cut off. Help wanted in Hormuz - the US Treasury Secretary says Beijing needs to step in and sort out the crisis, while China enacts its “blocking mechanism” against Washington's sanctions, as Iran's Foreign Minister is expected to arrive in Beijing.





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