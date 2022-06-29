EXCLUSIVE: Here’s The Globalist Agenda To Exterminate All Life Of Earth And Its Replacement! [WATCH]

The globalists have a plan to exterminate all life on Earth! That’s why they constantly invent some kind of pandemic, diseases, vaccines, pills, etc. They want to kill the human population!

But that’s not all!

The Transhumanists have a plan to replace the human population with something else.

What’s that?

Well, Alex Jones breaks down the plan to eradicate all life on Earth and replace it will silicon-based life.