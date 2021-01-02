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Washington State to Allow Homegrown Cannabis?
The Talking Hedge
The Talking Hedge
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25 views • January 02, 2021
Policymakers in Washington State are poised to consider letting its residents cultivate marijuana at their homes. It would allow adults 21 and older to grow up to six cannabis plants per person. In addition, a single household would be allowed to grow up to 15 plants while keeping the produced product.

Lawmakers in the Evergreen State have been struggling for years now to pass the measure, as their homegrown efforts are repeatedly shut down.

Now that the industry has matured, and the public has experienced legalized cannabis in practice rather than just, in theory, it seems as though prohibiting homegrow is an antiquated policy.

Show Notes:
Washington Poised To Legalize Homegrown Marijuana Via New Bill https://www.benzinga.com/markets/cannabis/20/12/18855998/washington-poised-to-legalize-homegrown-marijuana-via-new-bill

Guest:
Katrina Glogowski, Seattle Attorney & Angel Investor
https://www.linkedin.com/in/katrina-glogowski-711a985/

Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/

Episode 617 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
​Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com

Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats

Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data

Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
Keywords
cannabislegalizationhomegrown
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Privacy Policy