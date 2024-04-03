







Walking the streets of Spokane, Washington is a stark reminder to the sad reality that many of our sons & daughters are facing.





Death.





It's knocking on their door.





They've visited it.





Narcan is the only reason they still stand.





They have become shells of their former selves.





Walking zombies.





Once bright lights that have been snuffed out.





There's no avoiding it, the hellish scenes taking place in the city.





It's everywhere you turn.





People having conversations with the devil.





Open air drug use.





Sirens continuously blaring.





Overdoeses in parks built for children.





Stretchers wheeled out of grocery stores.





Helicopters circling overhead.





Discrimination doesn't exist.





Young or old.





Rich or poor.





Light skinned or dark.





Once hooked, it's rare to get out.





An epidemic of astronomical proportions.





What are we to do to help our sons & daughters?





