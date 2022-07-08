David ICKE: Aπό το 2009 COVID έλεγε αυτά που ζούμε τώρα! Μαζικό πρόγραμμα εμβολιασμού του πληθυσμού

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Ο David ICKE έλεγε πράγματα από το 2009, πριν από 13 χρόνια που δε φανταζόμασταν και όμως σήμερα τα ζούμε. Για άλλη μια φορά δικαιώνεται πανηγυρικά.
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