© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CONSPIRACY CHIC:PRE EMPTIVE DISCLOSURE I PART C
Follow
0
Share
Report
73 views • June 20, 2021
DEEPER INFO ON THE ALIEN PRESENCE THAN YOU CAN NORMALLY ACCESS/
99% HUMAN CLONES ,WITH NO RIGHTS,.TO BE BRED FOR SLAVES AND COLONISTS.
HUMANITY TO BE REPLACED BY THE"INTELLIGENT,DISPOSABLE BIOLOGICAL.
THE PRODUCT IS "THE INTELLIGENT DISPOSABLE BIOLOGICAL."-YOU AND THE GENERATIONS FORWARD. THEFT OF SPERM AND OVUMS.
99% HUMAN CLONES ,WITH NO RIGHTS,.TO BE BRED FOR SLAVES AND COLONISTS.
HUMANITY TO BE REPLACED BY THE"INTELLIGENT,DISPOSABLE BIOLOGICAL.
THE PRODUCT IS "THE INTELLIGENT DISPOSABLE BIOLOGICAL."-YOU AND THE GENERATIONS FORWARD. THEFT OF SPERM AND OVUMS.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.