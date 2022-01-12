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The James Webb telescope, South Park Saturnalia, QE2 Jubilee, ResetWars $222, and more
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33 views • January 12, 2022
In this video, subjects include:
The Lord's calendar: projections for when the new year arrives - March or April
Trey Parker of South Park evokes Dickens for Saturnalia Ritual in 1995 and again in 2021
QE II's Platinum Jubilee decade after 2012 Diamond Jubilee Ritual Time Loop Closure
Alex Jones' ResetWars: $222 for limited time
The-12 James-12 Webb-22 Telescope-44
"LANGUAGE n. The music with which we charm the serpents guarding another’s treasure."
"The Alchemical Processing of Humanity through Public Psychodrama"
A reading of Psalm 33
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
The Lord's calendar: projections for when the new year arrives - March or April
Trey Parker of South Park evokes Dickens for Saturnalia Ritual in 1995 and again in 2021
QE II's Platinum Jubilee decade after 2012 Diamond Jubilee Ritual Time Loop Closure
Alex Jones' ResetWars: $222 for limited time
The-12 James-12 Webb-22 Telescope-44
"LANGUAGE n. The music with which we charm the serpents guarding another’s treasure."
"The Alchemical Processing of Humanity through Public Psychodrama"
A reading of Psalm 33
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
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