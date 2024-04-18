Create New Account
The Church, The Jews, and the Antichrist
Fritz Berggren
Published 14 hours ago

Fritz goes off on a long antisemitic screed linking furries, sodomites, trannies, the war in Ukraine, and pretty much all modern evils to Satan's children, known as Jews. Not willing to leaven the Christians alone, Fritz blames the Christian Church for supporting the antichrist Synagogue of Satan.

Fritz Berggren, PHD
www.bloodandfaith.com

