Late Night Merchants of Death - The Information Illiterate Public

Harry Vox on a righteous rant.

Have a seat and have a listen, he's speaking the truth





It's scary to think there are STILL people who trust in the very people who have been trying to Murder them via lethal injections!





If they've missed until now, consider yourself lucky!

They certainly WON'T continue missing!





It is my personal belief that EVERYONE who wears a white (Or black) coat or robe is a #Freemason whether he knows it or not! At the very least he is trained by the Luciferian Freemasons!





And whenever it's time to "cull the herd" they bring forth their "helpful accomplices." They are put in place to be helpful long enough to gain your trust.... But are STILL the third leading cause of DEATH in America today!





Then, when it's time to kill.... They get out their needles and go to work!

Work killing YOU and your children! Their white coat wearing "Scientist" friends will cheer them on "trust the science" you know....





The Judges in their black robes sit back quietly, awaiting the lawsuits that WILL COME, already knowing they'll be turning all of those down, standing as one with #Evil Inc.





The Professors in their white coats, will brainwash the children into accepting a twisted worldview AND the poisons being offered by their associates! Matter of fact... You cannot attend your classes (despite having already paid) unless you submit to the vax of death





Original video by Harry Vox

THE VAXXED ARE THE WALKING DEAD





https://old.bitchute.com/video/2GBtg9sSoMV5/