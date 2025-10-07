BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Late Night Merchants of Death - The Information Illiterate Public
America at War
America at War
149 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
41 views • 1 day ago

Harry Vox on a righteous rant.

Have a seat and have a listen, he's speaking the truth


It's scary to think there are STILL people who trust in the very people who have been trying to Murder them via lethal injections!


If they've missed until now, consider yourself lucky!

They certainly WON'T continue missing!


It is my personal belief that EVERYONE who wears a white (Or black) coat or robe is a #Freemason whether he knows it or not! At the very least he is trained by the Luciferian Freemasons!


And whenever it's time to "cull the herd" they bring forth their "helpful accomplices." They are put in place to be helpful long enough to gain your trust.... But are STILL the third leading cause of DEATH in America today!


Then, when it's time to kill.... They get out their needles and go to work!

Work killing YOU and your children! Their white coat wearing "Scientist" friends will cheer them on "trust the science" you know....


The Judges in their black robes sit back quietly, awaiting the lawsuits that WILL COME, already knowing they'll be turning all of those down, standing as one with #Evil Inc.


The Professors in their white coats, will brainwash the children into accepting a twisted worldview AND the poisons being offered by their associates! Matter of fact... You cannot attend your classes (despite having already paid) unless you submit to the vax of death


Original video by Harry Vox

THE VAXXED ARE THE WALKING DEAD


https://old.bitchute.com/video/2GBtg9sSoMV5/

Keywords
politicseviltruthirspolicegovernmentcourtlawfraudcorporation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy