Managed service providers: A gateway for cyber attacks

Managed Service Providers (MSPs) are crucial in helping businesses manage and support their IT infrastructure. However, they can also become gateways for cyber attacks if not properly secured. Due to their access to multiple clients' networks and sensitive information, MSPs present an attractive target for attackers. If compromised, attackers can potentially gain access to the IT systems of all the MSP's clients. Thus, it's essential for both MSPs and their clients to rigorously enforce robust security measures and regular audits to mitigate these risks.
