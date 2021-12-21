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Kenosha Remains Ground Zero: Communists Won't Leave Kids Alone
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10 views • December 21, 2021
It's been an intense couple of years for all of us, but for Kenosha mom Melissa Markoutsis the last two years have been even more insane. Last Spring, Kenosha's school district voted to get rid of the school district's mask mandate. But after the arrival of the "Delta" Variant, the school board brought back a mask mandate for all staff and students. Melissa Markoutsis is a mom on the ground fighting to free the Kenosha's children from abusive Tyranny.
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Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: hhtp://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
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