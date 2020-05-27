Seed Starting in Plug Trays: Grow Food NOW #4

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
True Leaf SEEDS: http://www.pjtra.com/t/8-11415-181670-153185
Hoss Tools SEEDS: https://bit.ly/2Jy5jpB
Bootstrap Farmer Cell Plug Trays - https://shrsl.com/2906w
Winstrip Trays: https://www.neversinktools.com/products/winstrip-trays
TOOLS:
Felco Hand Pruner (Best all round): https://amzn.to/2YnNPk1
AMENDMENTS I USED:
Azomite - https://amzn.to/2L9vukp
Kelp Meal - https://amzn.to/2IWQM7s
Fish and Seaweed Fertilizer - https://amzn.to/3bOYSZB
Roots Foundation Fertilizer - https://amzn.to/2C6amYZ
Roots Bloom Fertilizer - https://amzn.to/2IQAxqH
Worm Castings - https://amzn.to/2C6x5Eq
Grow Food NOW Series:
#1 Choosing Plants and Soil Prep - https://youtu.be/pTYwaevI1nE
#2 How to Plant Your Garden - https://youtu.be/N107yfRIpnU
#3 Direct Seeding and Watering - https://youtu.be/Tu0jPYWaWAc
#4 Seed Starting for Transplants - https://youtu.be/CUkFMEsAucc
#5 Garden Bed Irrigation -https://youtu.be/yLKM5Q6j-wo
Grow Food NOW LIVE Q&A:
#1 https://youtu.be/P5g_JM_bNoI
#2 https://youtu.be/AJQtkSdBSiI
#3 https://youtu.be/EvzVNzc_ibU
#4 https://youtu.be/g4wKQaEH8Fc
#5 https://youtu.be/4qugORqtUe4
MY RECOMMENDED PRODUCTS FOR YOUR GARDEN/FARM:
Drip Depot for best irrigation parts: https://aff.dripdepot.com/aff/idevaffiliate.php?id=251
Seeds from True Leaf Market: http://www.pjtra.com/t/8-11415-181670-153185
Hoss Tools & Seeds: https://bit.ly/2Jy5jpB
Bootstrap Farmer: http://shrsl.com/21bnf
Farmer's Friend Tools: http://bit.ly/2GSKgMc
Earthway Direct Seeder: https://amzn.to/2KhFC8w
$20 off Coolbot: https://storeitcold.referralrock.com/l/859B32AC/
NAR Merch - https://naturesalwaysright.com/shop/
FOLLOW ME HERE:
Website: https://naturesalwaysright.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/naturesalwaysright/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/naturesalwaysright/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/NaturesAlwaysR
Bit Chute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7MqfG8UdrbPp/
Bit Tube: https://bittube.tv/profile/naturesalwaysright
LBRY: https://open.lbry.com/@naturesalwaysright:b?r=EN8n7c4C8W9Gx5iseeVYM3g8wSEbpdzc
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/naturesalwaysright
JOIN MY NEWSLETTER - https://bit.ly/2PO0ZTf
SUPPORT FUTURE VIDEOS VIA PAYPAL OR PATREON: THANK YOU!
PAYPAL: https://www.paypal.me/naturesalwaysright
PATREON - GET ADVICE AND REWARDS
Help me start a small scale farming revolution!
https://www.patreon.com/naturesalwaysright
*********************************************************************
RECOMMENDED READING FOR SMALL FARMERS & GARDENERS:
Mel Bartholomew's "Square Foot Gardening" - Great for beginner gardeners - http://amzn.to/2ErtZOu
Toby Hemenway's "Gaia's Garden" - For everyone, learn ecology, soil building, permaculture, holistic garden design- http://amzn.to/2srS0PT
Masanobu Fukuoka's "The One Straw Revolution" - Inspirational book, Introduction to natural farming/philosophy - http://amzn.to/2Et69BM
JADAM Korean Organic Farming: https://amzn.to/2V8bxye
-These are for farming/growing techniques and business/sales/marketing/operations strategies:
JM Fortier's "The Market Gardener" - http://amzn.to/2GdYgfY
Curtis Stone's "The Urban Farmer" - http://amzn.to/2Hg7AkM
Ben Hartman's "The Lean Farm" - http://amzn.to/2HhetlZ
*********************************************************************
🌟MUSIC BY: Title: Dreams Artist: Joakim Karud Genre: Hip Hop & Rap Mood: Bright Download: https://goo.gl/kqPy4i
🌟Dreams by Joakim Karud https://soundcloud.com/joakimkarud Creative Commons — Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported— CC BY-SA 3.0 http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b... Music promoted by Audio Library https://youtu.be/VF9_dCo6JT4
🌟[email protected] http://www.joakimkarud.com/ https://twitter.com/JoakimKarud http://www.joakimkarud.com/use-my-music/
*********************************************************************
-Some links above provide commissions.
#learntogarden #howtogarden #gardening