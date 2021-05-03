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2nd Amendment: What the Heck is Happening in Texas?
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90 views • May 03, 2021
Some bad news, followed by more bad news, unfortunately. A “2nd Amendment Sanctuary” bill in Texas has a pretty major loophole - and another effort has an even bigger one. This could certainly happen in other states too - if no one’s paying attention.
Path to Liberty: May 3, 2021
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Path to Liberty: May 3, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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