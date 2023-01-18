Deprogramming - Relationship to Self and Other EP 10

For full episode: https://rumble.com/v25thke-deprogramming-relationship-to-self-and-others.html





In these times of Great Awakening, clashing worldviews, and rampant polarization, it can be challenging to stay connected with who you are, what you most need, how you should relate to the people around you, and what you are called to do in this rapidly-changing world.

In order to find and step into our most powerful selves in this world, we must be able to ask questions about how things are right now. Yet, over and over, we’re told that there are things about which we should not or cannot ask. What’s the truth here? What really happened? Who can we trust? Where did that belief come from? Why has this person been silenced? Whom does it serve, that I believe what I have been told? Whether we’re asking about our own histories, our personal relationships, or aspects of the world in which we live, we are too often told that “we can’t talk about this.”

Sally Erickson and Tim Bennett are skilled and practiced in the art of talking about thing others insist that we should or can not. They work as mentors, guides, counselors, coaches, consultants, teachers, and elders helping people come to what is right for them in this moment. They work with individuals, couples and family-systems specializing in neuro-diverse relationships in which there are distinct neurological differences between partners and also in polarized relationships, in which outside societal forces have fostered estrangement and disconnection.

Buy LifeSource a cup of Java:

https://buymeacoffee.com/sourcelighy

TiShirts and more:

https://life-source.launchcart.store/shop