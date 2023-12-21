Globalist Publication Promotes Haley, Christie; Calls for “Conservative Internationalism”

The latest issue of the Council on Foreign Relations’ publication Foreign Affairs says it’s time to get the Republican Party and its constituents back into the globalist camp. It yearns for the old days when the GOP was fully controlled by internationalists and led the war machine. It also endorses two Republican presidential candidates, Nikki Haley and Chris Christie. TNA editor-in-chief Gary Benoit and JBS research manager Christian Gomez join Paul Dragu to discuss globalist candidates and the two-party lie that has been believed for so long.

Other stories in this episode include:

@ 11:45 | A judge recently ordered that hundreds of documents with names of Jeffrey Epstein’s associates be unsealed.

@ 16:25 | Republicans and Democrats are joining forces on a resolution calling for charges against Julian Assange to be dropped.

@ 22:30 | Wisconsin lawmakers joined fellow cheeseheads in a call to have the National Railroad Museum remove the Satanic Temple’s tree display from their Christmas Festival of Trees.

@ 33:28 | Gary Benoit and Christian Gomez outline how to free people from the two-party trap.





