© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why Protest Don't Work?
Follow
0
Share
Report
74 views • December 08, 2021
In this talk/video presentation The Mystic Philosopher methodically explain and show from his perspective how and why protests the world over and whatever the cause or causes - don’t work and also why they won’t work. Your comments and feedback/feed forward are welcome and encouraged.
Keywords
freedomvaccinesfeargovernmentimmunizationpoliticianstyrannyprotestsimaginationhuman rightscivil rightsgood vs evilconstitutional rightsforced vaccinationsglobal pandemicplandemicscamdemicforced injectionmandatory covid-19 vaccinationvaxxers vs anti-vaxxerscharter of rights and freedomblessings vs curseslife vs deathnew covid variant omicron
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.