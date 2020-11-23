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2 Million Covid Cases in 12 Days, Rothschild-Gates Eugenics, Earth Changes, The Great Reset, and More: 11.23.2020
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719 views • November 23, 2020
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Terral Blackstar Videos: https://www.youtube.com/c/TerralBlackStar/videos
---
COVID-19 hits 2 million cases in 12 days
Submitted by Karen
November 22, 2020
Watch video: https://youtu.be/5U18yZZ7Bq4
--
Rothschild-Rockefeller-Gates Eugenics
Written by Doug and Terral
November 23, 2020
Hi Doug:
Thank you for writing.
On Sun, Nov 22, 2020 at 7:19 PM Doug wrote:
Terral:
Please enlighten me as to why the elite are trying to kill us off with the Covid vaccines, which I will not roll up my sleeve for?
--
Yellowstone Supervolcano Heating Up, Earthquakes, Geysers Drying As Magma Rises
https://youtu.be/fmAE5GkHx8k
--
Geoengineering Watch: Our First Ever High Altitude Atmospheric Testing
https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/geoengineering-watch-our-first-ever-high-altitude-atmospheric-testing/
--
Giant bubbling methane craters and super seeps may trigger the next big Arctic blast
https://strangesounds.org/2020/11/giant-bubbling-methane-craters-super-seeps-arctic-siberia-danger-explosion.html
--
Breaking: US and Israel Prepare for War with Iran
https://youtu.be/p02bQDhQkfU
--
The Shock a Sudden Diet Change During a Disaster
https://youtu.be/_--TeJ8Osyw
--
https://fireball.amsmeteors.org/members/imo_view/browse_events?country=-1&;year=2020&num_report_select=-99&event=&event_id=&event_year=&num_report=
--
Learn Why Trump Knows He’s Already Won And Why Biden Is So Scared
https://79days.news/watch?id=5fbac6e7d4cd4b442fcbfa6e
--
Covid-19: Strengthened tier system for England after lockdown
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-55029401
--
Live updates: U.S. nears 200,000 coronavirus cases in a day as Pfizer plans to seek vaccine greenlight
https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2020/11/19/coronavirus-covid-live-updates-us/
--
The Latest: Washington state sees record hospitalizations
https://apnews.com/article/college-football-football-coronavirus-pandemic-china-clemson-tigers-football-633912c8a2f9319b96da62c5408782ec
--
Greek military setting up field hospital for COVID-19 cases
https://apnews.com/article/thessaloniki-coronavirus-pandemic-armed-forces-greece-europe-02237717fb7a7fdfbd3ba6372bd93206
--
The Latest: Chicago-area nursing home workers walk off job
https://apnews.com/article/tianjin-shanghai-coronavirus-pandemic-china-united-states-8d46e90bc0a3b75c1b5a66c196e45025
--
WHO Director Dr. Tedros Moves the COVID-19 Goalposts Right Off the Playing Field
https://pjmedia.com/columns/stacey-lennox/2020/11/22/who-director-dr-tedros-moves-the-covid-19-goalposts-right-off-the-playing-field-n1166562
--
‘Great Reset’ in Davos at the forefront of a ‘great deception’ in the free world
https://youtu.be/pF_kXE-HXSQ
https://youtu.be/VHRkkeecg7c
--
Scientists have found a natural product that kills coronavirus
https://earth-chronicles.com/science/scientists-have-found-a-natural-product-that-kills-coronavirus.html
--
https://earth-chronicles.com/science/scientists-have-found-out-which-peoples-have-long-been-adapting-to-coronavirus.html
--
https://www.bitchute.com/video/l5jvJJPnStp5/
--
https://video.parler.com/Bh/Ut/BhUtmcj9ezTa.mp4
--
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/astrazeneca-covid-19-vaccine-70-effective-uk-expects-millions-doses-years-end
--
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/11/22/californians-defy-gov-newsom-curfew-order-flood-streets-16-cities/
----
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
---
Terral Blackstar Videos: https://www.youtube.com/c/TerralBlackStar/videos
---
COVID-19 hits 2 million cases in 12 days
Submitted by Karen
November 22, 2020
Watch video: https://youtu.be/5U18yZZ7Bq4
--
Rothschild-Rockefeller-Gates Eugenics
Written by Doug and Terral
November 23, 2020
Hi Doug:
Thank you for writing.
On Sun, Nov 22, 2020 at 7:19 PM Doug wrote:
Terral:
Please enlighten me as to why the elite are trying to kill us off with the Covid vaccines, which I will not roll up my sleeve for?
--
Yellowstone Supervolcano Heating Up, Earthquakes, Geysers Drying As Magma Rises
https://youtu.be/fmAE5GkHx8k
--
Geoengineering Watch: Our First Ever High Altitude Atmospheric Testing
https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/geoengineering-watch-our-first-ever-high-altitude-atmospheric-testing/
--
Giant bubbling methane craters and super seeps may trigger the next big Arctic blast
https://strangesounds.org/2020/11/giant-bubbling-methane-craters-super-seeps-arctic-siberia-danger-explosion.html
--
Breaking: US and Israel Prepare for War with Iran
https://youtu.be/p02bQDhQkfU
--
The Shock a Sudden Diet Change During a Disaster
https://youtu.be/_--TeJ8Osyw
--
https://fireball.amsmeteors.org/members/imo_view/browse_events?country=-1&;year=2020&num_report_select=-99&event=&event_id=&event_year=&num_report=
--
Learn Why Trump Knows He’s Already Won And Why Biden Is So Scared
https://79days.news/watch?id=5fbac6e7d4cd4b442fcbfa6e
--
Covid-19: Strengthened tier system for England after lockdown
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-55029401
--
Live updates: U.S. nears 200,000 coronavirus cases in a day as Pfizer plans to seek vaccine greenlight
https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2020/11/19/coronavirus-covid-live-updates-us/
--
The Latest: Washington state sees record hospitalizations
https://apnews.com/article/college-football-football-coronavirus-pandemic-china-clemson-tigers-football-633912c8a2f9319b96da62c5408782ec
--
Greek military setting up field hospital for COVID-19 cases
https://apnews.com/article/thessaloniki-coronavirus-pandemic-armed-forces-greece-europe-02237717fb7a7fdfbd3ba6372bd93206
--
The Latest: Chicago-area nursing home workers walk off job
https://apnews.com/article/tianjin-shanghai-coronavirus-pandemic-china-united-states-8d46e90bc0a3b75c1b5a66c196e45025
--
WHO Director Dr. Tedros Moves the COVID-19 Goalposts Right Off the Playing Field
https://pjmedia.com/columns/stacey-lennox/2020/11/22/who-director-dr-tedros-moves-the-covid-19-goalposts-right-off-the-playing-field-n1166562
--
‘Great Reset’ in Davos at the forefront of a ‘great deception’ in the free world
https://youtu.be/pF_kXE-HXSQ
https://youtu.be/VHRkkeecg7c
--
Scientists have found a natural product that kills coronavirus
https://earth-chronicles.com/science/scientists-have-found-a-natural-product-that-kills-coronavirus.html
--
https://earth-chronicles.com/science/scientists-have-found-out-which-peoples-have-long-been-adapting-to-coronavirus.html
--
https://www.bitchute.com/video/l5jvJJPnStp5/
--
https://video.parler.com/Bh/Ut/BhUtmcj9ezTa.mp4
--
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/astrazeneca-covid-19-vaccine-70-effective-uk-expects-millions-doses-years-end
--
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/11/22/californians-defy-gov-newsom-curfew-order-flood-streets-16-cities/
----
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
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