200 WUP Walter Veith - Sabato, il test universale chiesa cattolica avventista tempo tribolazione Cristo Dio

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Se apprezzate questa mia opera vi prego di sostenermi con una donazione:
- ricarica Postepay: 5333 1711 6866 5848
Carlo Fanni FNNCRL76T28B354R
POSTEPAY S.P.A.
- IBAN IT22R3608105138223455123466
SWIFT PPAYITR1XXX
REVOLUT
IBAN: LT463250055346477976
BIC: REVOLT21
Beneficiary: Carlo Fanni
- Paypal: [email protected] (opzione "invia denaro a familiari o parenti")
per informazioni : https://www.facebook.com/sardhouserec
canali alternativi
Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/sardhouserec/videos_by
Canale Telegram : https://t.me/carlofanni
Bitchute : https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/referral/carlofanni/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/CarloFanni/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/carlofanni