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DmRNA Vaccine Inventor warns about forced vaccination efforts by governments - gets death threat
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130 views • July 20, 2021
Dr. Robert Malone: mRNA Vaccine Inventor Speaks Out Against Big Tech Censorship
As a pioeer in the field of mRNA vaccines, Malone shared a viral Twitter thread on Friday which lays out a disturbing trend: the most-vaccinated countries in the world are experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases, while the least-vaccinated countries are not. “This is worrying me quite a bit,” tweeted Malone.
In Europe we are seeing surges at many places where most of the population has already been vaccinated.
At the same time, the 15 least vaccinated countries don‘t seem to face any problem: https://humansarefree.com/2021/07/mrna-inventor-most-vaccinated-countries-are-experiencing-surge-in-covid-19-cases.html
https://youtu.be/H3-nRqwqBgs
https://www.infowars.com/posts/mrna-vaccine-inventor-i-risk-being-assassinated-for-speaking-out-against-experimental-covid-shots/
The inventor of the mRNA technology currently used in the COVID-19 shots says he was told he may be assassinated for questioning the ethics of launching an experimental vaccine rollout without informing the public about possible risks.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/mrna-vaccine-inventor-i-risk-being-assassinated-for-speaking-out-against-experimental-covid-shots/
The inventor of the mRNA technology currently used in the COVID-19 shots says he was told he may be assassinated for questioning the ethics of launching an experimental vaccine rollout without informing the public about possible risks.
Clinical scientist and researcher Dr. Robert Malone made the alarming admission on Twitter on Sunday, claiming that an “experienced journalist” told him his life was in danger for speaking publicly about the risks that come with taking the mRNA jab.
“So, I hope that this is hyperbole and an over-reaction, but last night an experienced journalist told me that I need to get security because I was at risk of being assassinated,” Malone wrote
"
Jul 18 Robert W Malone, MD - @RWMaloneMD
So, I hope that this is hyperbole and an over-reaction, but last night an experienced journalist told me that I need to get security because I was at risk of being assassinated. I do not know how to even begin to think about this. I am just a middle class person. Security??!!?? "
“I do not know how to even begin to think about this. I am just a middle class person. Security??!!??”
Users on Twitter supported the idea of paying for protection, but Malone lamented he couldn’t afford private security detail.
Malone’s concerns aren’t unwarranted.
Several scientists and individuals linked to COVID-19 research or activism have been murdered or died mysteriously over the last year.
Malone started making headlines after speaking on shows like “Tucker Carlson Tonight” to warn about forced vaccination efforts by governments, especially when adverse reactions from the experimental mRNA gene therapy have been documented.
“[O]ne of my concerns are that the government is not being transparent with us about what those risks are. And so, I am of the opinion that people have the right to decide whether to accept vaccines or not, especially since these are experimental vaccines,” Dr. Malone told Tucker Carlson last month, noting that the vaccines are under Emergency Use Authorization and haven’t yet been formally approved by the FDA.
https://youtu.be/fdR0EHTX_5w
Malone represents a particularly unique threat to the COVID-obsessed medical establishment and Big Pharma because he’s a sober and reputable scientist, and being the inventor of mRNA technology, possesses unparalled expertise on the subject.
https://davidicke.com/2021/07/13/mrna-vaccine-inventor-concerned-that-anti-vaxxers-concerns-will-be-validated/
As a pioeer in the field of mRNA vaccines, Malone shared a viral Twitter thread on Friday which lays out a disturbing trend: the most-vaccinated countries in the world are experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases, while the least-vaccinated countries are not. “This is worrying me quite a bit,” tweeted Malone.
In Europe we are seeing surges at many places where most of the population has already been vaccinated.
At the same time, the 15 least vaccinated countries don‘t seem to face any problem: https://humansarefree.com/2021/07/mrna-inventor-most-vaccinated-countries-are-experiencing-surge-in-covid-19-cases.html
https://youtu.be/H3-nRqwqBgs
https://www.infowars.com/posts/mrna-vaccine-inventor-i-risk-being-assassinated-for-speaking-out-against-experimental-covid-shots/
The inventor of the mRNA technology currently used in the COVID-19 shots says he was told he may be assassinated for questioning the ethics of launching an experimental vaccine rollout without informing the public about possible risks.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/mrna-vaccine-inventor-i-risk-being-assassinated-for-speaking-out-against-experimental-covid-shots/
The inventor of the mRNA technology currently used in the COVID-19 shots says he was told he may be assassinated for questioning the ethics of launching an experimental vaccine rollout without informing the public about possible risks.
Clinical scientist and researcher Dr. Robert Malone made the alarming admission on Twitter on Sunday, claiming that an “experienced journalist” told him his life was in danger for speaking publicly about the risks that come with taking the mRNA jab.
“So, I hope that this is hyperbole and an over-reaction, but last night an experienced journalist told me that I need to get security because I was at risk of being assassinated,” Malone wrote
"
Jul 18 Robert W Malone, MD - @RWMaloneMD
So, I hope that this is hyperbole and an over-reaction, but last night an experienced journalist told me that I need to get security because I was at risk of being assassinated. I do not know how to even begin to think about this. I am just a middle class person. Security??!!?? "
“I do not know how to even begin to think about this. I am just a middle class person. Security??!!??”
Users on Twitter supported the idea of paying for protection, but Malone lamented he couldn’t afford private security detail.
Malone’s concerns aren’t unwarranted.
Several scientists and individuals linked to COVID-19 research or activism have been murdered or died mysteriously over the last year.
Malone started making headlines after speaking on shows like “Tucker Carlson Tonight” to warn about forced vaccination efforts by governments, especially when adverse reactions from the experimental mRNA gene therapy have been documented.
“[O]ne of my concerns are that the government is not being transparent with us about what those risks are. And so, I am of the opinion that people have the right to decide whether to accept vaccines or not, especially since these are experimental vaccines,” Dr. Malone told Tucker Carlson last month, noting that the vaccines are under Emergency Use Authorization and haven’t yet been formally approved by the FDA.
https://youtu.be/fdR0EHTX_5w
Malone represents a particularly unique threat to the COVID-obsessed medical establishment and Big Pharma because he’s a sober and reputable scientist, and being the inventor of mRNA technology, possesses unparalled expertise on the subject.
https://davidicke.com/2021/07/13/mrna-vaccine-inventor-concerned-that-anti-vaxxers-concerns-will-be-validated/
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