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Tim Ryan criticized for not placing hand on heart for National Anthem
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3 views • July 31, 2019
Retired U.S. Marine Corps bomb technician and Fox News Contributor Joey Jones says voters should be asking what the candidates plan to do differently in Afghanistan if they pull U.S. troops from Afghanistan. Jones reacts to Rep. Tim Ryan not putting his hand over his heart during the National Anthem at the Democratic debate.
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