The Most Outrageous Bill Ever!

This is how far the U.S. goes to appease Israel and Americans are Broke! Do you know about all the hidden perks and pearls for Israel in the US finance bill that just passed the House a few days ago. It's not just 3.8 billion dollars for weapons systems. No, it's much more. It's all in the bill. At this point, the US is not just complicit in the genocide against the Palestinians in Gaza, it's weapon provider and biggest supporters. I promise you GOD will bring the same to the those that support Israel! I'll be releasing a very important video about this, WW3, Prophecy, and the coming False Flag attack. Please see our last video about the Falae flag attack by Israel that will happen soon!