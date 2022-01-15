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Get Wisdom Radio Show - Secret Sources of Bullying and its Life long Consequences Sixteen
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20 views • January 15, 2022
Description: Secret Sources of Bullying and its Life-long Consequences
Is bullying behavior as common for adults as with school children? What are the true causes of bullying few people know about? How does bullying lead to the majority of life’s problems, even madness and acts of violence you hear about in the news? How do bullies find their victims? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, Get Wisdom is here with a divine update for today’s world. Creator reveals the dire and unappreciated consequences of bullying, and how our Lightworker Healing Protocol can be the answer for both bullies and their victims. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
Is bullying behavior as common for adults as with school children? What are the true causes of bullying few people know about? How does bullying lead to the majority of life’s problems, even madness and acts of violence you hear about in the news? How do bullies find their victims? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, Get Wisdom is here with a divine update for today’s world. Creator reveals the dire and unappreciated consequences of bullying, and how our Lightworker Healing Protocol can be the answer for both bullies and their victims. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
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