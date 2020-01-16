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Headlines 01.16.2020
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10 views • January 18, 2021
Just knocking back a few and doing the headlines chew thru. Sorry for the language difficulties in the latter portion of the vid but I blame Trump, Biden and Cazadore tequila ( no they didn't pay me.) Shout out to Mel S who asked for this. Thx for watching and sharing chica.
Like a kidney stone this too shall pass. Eventually and quite painfully.
Be happy, safe and healthy my friends
Skal, E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
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E
Like a kidney stone this too shall pass. Eventually and quite painfully.
Be happy, safe and healthy my friends
Skal, E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
E
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