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WtF's Evening Tyranny Report 06-06-2021 Free Assange! UN Talking Food Shortages!
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30 views • June 06, 2021
Julian Assange's father and brother are starting a 17 city tour to raise the awareness of Julians illegal detention. The UN is starting the food shortage talks right on que with cyber polygon and Moderna is getting all ready for their coming boosters as they continue to push the "variant" rubbish.
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Article Links:
https://consortiumnews.com/2021/06/05/watch-assanges-father-on-us-tour-first-stop-miami/
http://theeconomiccollapseblog.com/the-united-nations-is-sounding-the-alarm-about-the-dramatic-increase-in-global-food-prices/
https://truthunmuted.org/new-variants-of-covid-19-are-coming/
https://www.newser.com/story/306856/biggest-cash-vaccination-prize-announced.html
Thumbnail Link:
https://consortiumnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Full-tour.jpeg
Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://consortiumnews.com/2021/06/05/watch-assanges-father-on-us-tour-first-stop-miami/
http://theeconomiccollapseblog.com/the-united-nations-is-sounding-the-alarm-about-the-dramatic-increase-in-global-food-prices/
https://truthunmuted.org/new-variants-of-covid-19-are-coming/
https://www.newser.com/story/306856/biggest-cash-vaccination-prize-announced.html
Thumbnail Link:
https://consortiumnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Full-tour.jpeg
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