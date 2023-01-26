The important role of the "silicon shield" protecting Taiwan from China.The important role of the "silicon shield" protecting Taiwan from China.

In front of a world superpower there is a small island that does not reach the size of Cuba.







Taiwan, just 180 kilometers from the People's Republic of China, lives looking at its eternal enemy with whom it shares the same language and ancestors, but a different political regime.





On one side of the strait, Beijing leads a communist China of 1.3 billion people under the rule of a single party.......





In Spanish here:





https://www.google.es/amp/s/www.bbc.com/mundo/noticias-internacional-57779013.amp













