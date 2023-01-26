The important role of the "silicon shield" protecting Taiwan from China.The important role of the "silicon shield" protecting Taiwan from China.

In front of a world superpower there is a small island that does not reach the size of Cuba.
Taiwan, just 180 kilometers from the People's Republic of China, lives looking at its eternal enemy with whom it shares the same language and ancestors, but a different political regime.
On one side of the strait, Beijing leads a communist China of 1.3 billion people under the rule of a single party.......
In Spanish here:
https://www.google.es/amp/s/www.bbc.com/mundo/noticias-internacional-57779013.amp
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.