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TvNI - BONUS - Dec 19, Scott Bennett, "Xmas, Energy,Enemy, US"
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90 views • December 20, 2021
Real Americans will watch, Salute and Share this expose`. Scott presents realistic, fatalistic and yet redeeming information on history, our current state, and future.
Watch with your family - teens and older - before Christmas if possible to set a proper perspective to the real celebration in America.
In 2 parts: 1. Press TV Interview; 2. Scott's power-packed perceptions, starting at 12 min.
Watch with your family - teens and older - before Christmas if possible to set a proper perspective to the real celebration in America.
In 2 parts: 1. Press TV Interview; 2. Scott's power-packed perceptions, starting at 12 min.
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