THROWBACK! Fake Chinese Wu-Flu Propaganda from Early 2020 - Let's revisit it again, shall we? - ["14 DAYS TO FLATTEN THE CURVE" EDITION!]

This footage alone proves this was a manufactured hoax from the beginning. Nowhere else (other than television) did we see "Coronavirus" having this type of effect.



When BLM and ANtifa were rioting in the streets all year, we never saw any of them dropping dead from Wu-Flu. THIS HAS ALL BEEN AN ELABORATE SCAM!



Needless to say, I'm pissed. ....And I'm sure I'm not alone.



Check out all my content for more interesting subject matter:) God bless!



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