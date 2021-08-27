X22 REPORT: Locked, Task Force Eagle, “We Have Great Generals”, Tick Tock

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Locked, Task Force Eagle, “We Have Great Generals”, Tick Tock
The [DS] has lost control of the narrative, people can see their actions now and they are turning on them. This is happening in Canada, soon these people will not be able to walk down the street.The patriots plan is to wake the people up by accelerating their plan so everyone can see their true intentions. This plan is working, the next phase is to produce the forensic audits to show the [DS] cheated in the election and colluded with foreign governments. Once this is established the government will be incapacitated and there will not be a functioning government. Since the military is behind the operation the military has been preparing for devolution, there are many pieces that are now coming together, locked, task force eagle.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.