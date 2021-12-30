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Bank Confiscation of Money WILL Happen
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1911 views • December 30, 2021
A chilling peek into the future by way of the past. With the upcoming financial firestorm about to break shortly, it would be prudent to take note of your precarious position within the banking industry and find a means of protection until this storm dies.
I don’t like ass kissers, flag wavers, or team players. I like people who buck the system. Individualists. I often warn people: Somewhere along the way, someone is going to tell you: ‘There is no I in team.’ What you should tell them is: ‘Maybe not. But there is an I in independence, individuality, and integrity.
Source: Snordster
We are all explorers trying to find ourselves...
Some people around you will not understand your journey. They don’t need to; it’s not for them.
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I don’t like ass kissers, flag wavers, or team players. I like people who buck the system. Individualists. I often warn people: Somewhere along the way, someone is going to tell you: ‘There is no I in team.’ What you should tell them is: ‘Maybe not. But there is an I in independence, individuality, and integrity.
Source: Snordster
We are all explorers trying to find ourselves...
Some people around you will not understand your journey. They don’t need to; it’s not for them.
Help me Help others ▶ https://ko-fi.com/fearlessnation
PAYPAL ▶ https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/fearlessnation
Leave me a tip! ▶ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/fearlessnation
Patreon ▶ https://www.patreon.com/fearlessnation
Odysee ▶ https://odysee.com/$/invite/@FearlessNation:7
Bitchute ▶ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/fearlessnation/
Vimeo ▶ https://vimeo.com/fearlessnation
Twitter ▶ https://twitter.com/fearlesnation
Youtube ▶ https://www.youtube.com/c/FearlessNation
Rumble ▶ https://rumble.com/user/FearlessNation
Brighteon ▶ https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fearlessnation
Email ▶ [email protected] (better use this)
Email ▶ [email protected]
Telegram ▶ https://t.me/fearlessnation1
Discord ▶ Fearless Nation#2392 ▶ https://discord.gg/hCpCHnhg
Blogger ▶ https://fearlessnation1.blogspot.com/
Steemit ▶ https://steemit.com/@fearlessnation/
Minds ▶ https://www.minds.com/fearlessnation/
Gab ▶ https://gab.com/FearlessNation
Tumblr ▶ https://www.tumblr.com/blog/fearlessnation & https://fearlessnation.tumblr.com/
MeWe ▶ https://mewe.com/i/fearlessnation
DLive ▶ https://dlive.tv/FearlessNation
SubscribeStar ▶ https://www.subscribestar.com/fearless-nation
Facebook ▶ https://www.facebook.com/fearlesspsynation/
Bitchute Voluntaryism & Activism Updates ▶ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/fearlessone/
Odysee Voluntaryism & Activism Updates ▶ https://odysee.com/$/invite/@FEARLESS_ONE:8
BrandNewTube ▶ https://brandnewtube.com/@FearlessNation
Twitch ▶ https://www.twitch.tv/Fearless_Nation
3speak ▶ https://3speak.tv/user/fearlessnation
Pinterest ▶ www.pinterest.com/fearless_nation
Soundcloud ▶ https://soundcloud.com/fearlessnation
Mixcloud ▶ https://www.mixcloud.com/fearlessnation/
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