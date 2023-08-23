Rep. Lauren Boebert Doesn't Hold Back on the Upcoming GOP Debate
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO-03) says a bunch of "no-name candidates" running for the GOP nomination for president just want to get their turn taking jabs at President Trump during the upcoming debate.
This, while Trump appears on Tucker Carlson. Of the two competing programs, Boebert said Trump's appearance is the one that will dominate the airwaves.
Watch LIVE➡️bit.ly/plutorav
Watch more #StinchfieldTonight with @stinchfield1776 here: https://rumble.com/v3aktzw-grant-stinchfield-tonight-show-8-22-23.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.