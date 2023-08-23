Create New Account
Rep. Lauren Boebert Doesn't Hold Back on the Upcoming GOP Debate
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO-03) says a bunch of "no-name candidates" running for the GOP nomination for president just want to get their turn taking jabs at President Trump during the upcoming debate.


This, while Trump appears on Tucker Carlson. Of the two competing programs, Boebert said Trump's appearance is the one that will dominate the airwaves.


