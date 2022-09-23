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Will the German People Topple Their Globalist Government with the AfD?
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
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129 views • September 23, 2022

On Sept 22, 2022 I gave this talk about a video with Simon Roche from Oct. 8, 2018, which is included here. I talk about how the prophecies of WW III we were concerned about in our videos since 2016 seem to be coming true now. The Alternative for Germany party leaders visited them in South Africa the Suidlanders believe that they will led Germany in our future.

Please see our playlist of videos on Prophecies of WW III at: https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/8tWeWvbVVbu6/
Nicolaas van Rensberg was a great prophet correct on 430 predictions. His prophecies are in the book, "Messenger of God" available at Amazon. Simon Roche is the spokesman for the Suidlanders in South Africa. He has been on the Brian Ruhe Show about 20 times since 2016. Please donate to the Suidlanders at suidlanders.org .

Please phone into my live radio show any Tuesday from 6-8 pm EST at Studio B on https://revolution.radio/Schedules-A&B.html

All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" above and scroll down.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy