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Do Tough Things Now to become a Tougher You: Be like Charles from Little House on The Prairie
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10 views • August 01, 2019
While rucking with my rifle and sidearm I share some thoughts on self discipline and the need to mold yourself and learn the ways of our forefathers in order to better serve and protect your family, yourself, and your friends. Oh and yes there is even a Little House on the Prairie reference
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