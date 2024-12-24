The Occupation Forces Raid Tulkarm Refugee Camp

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
At 1:00 a.m., occupation forces raided the Tulkarm refugee camp, killing an 18-year-old in Al-Hadaida and injuring many others. The Red Crescent was unable to reach them due to the blockade.
Interview: Aziza Awad, Red Crescent paramedic.
Reporting: Tasneem Sleet
Filmed: 24/12/2024
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://www.FreePalestine.Video