Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Rep. Matt Gaetz slays McCarthy while nominating Jim Jordan for House Speaker, 12th round.
70 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 21 hours ago |
Shop now

Rep. Matt Gaetz nominates Jim Jordan for House speaker ahead of 12th vote.

Ahead of the twelfth vote on the House floor, Florida Republican Matt Gaetz nominates Rep. Jim Jordan for House speaker.


Source:  https://rumble.com/v24703e-rep.-matt-gaetz-nominates-jim-jordan-for-house-speaker-ahead-of-12th-vote.html  

Keywords
matt gaetzfreedom caucusmccarthyspeaker vote118th congress

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket