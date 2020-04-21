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Communist Cop Tries To Take Lady's Service Dog
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175 views • April 21, 2020
So i found this video on facebook from a girl that posted about a cop trying to take away her service dog. He would not let go of her dog when asked to. I personally have high respect for our law enforcement. But this seems unconstitutional, authoritarian, and seems like a fascist, communist to.You decide. Video source below.
https://www.facebook.com/100018392823876/posts/574609136495509/
Banned.video
Infowars.com
@FreeSpeechIW
https://www.facebook.com/100018392823876/posts/574609136495509/
Banned.video
Infowars.com
@FreeSpeechIW
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