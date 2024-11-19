EPIC DELTA 🙈🙉🙊🐒 CHIMPOUT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tom Hennessy - A sub-saharan diversity hire at @Delta airlines gets offended having to check in with airport security everyday. Its brain gets caught in the 70IQ loop of uttering the same phrases over and over as she is fired.
Source: https://x.com/Tomhennessey69/status/1858363129266147531
IS THEIR FOOTAGE OF THE HIRING INTERVIEW❓