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Do Not Question The Mass Formation Psychosis
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40 views • January 05, 2022
Do not question the mass formation psychosis. Or like the inventor of MRNA you will be banned from the New America ruled over by the tech overlords of social media. Do not question the science regarding 5G technology when it comes to the connection between Covid 19 and exposure to radio frequency radiation. Do not question the shutdown of all therapeutics by the pharmaceutical giants control of Joe Biden. Do not question Joe Biden's lies about the pandemic of the unvaccinated. Do not question the obvious. Obey the mass formation psychosis.
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Bowne Report
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Bowne Report
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