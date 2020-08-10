THE NEW NORMAL IS COMPLETE ISOLATION AND TOTAL DEHUMANIZATION - IF YOU ALLOW IT

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Surviving The Matrix Podcast on I-Heart:
https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-surviving-the-matrix-62777378/
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BBC Article - This is What Coronavirus Will do to Our Offices and Homes:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/resources/idt-dc2d6e2d-3ab4-42de-8d03-bb7eda5fff8e?fbclid=IwAR0YJfeEdRNYZ-1D8ZYmrMPx1c9PjfIvP1Y9GqOD2G5mBwOQBYLhO4XUr2w
No International Travel for 'Many Months': Prime Minister:
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/no-international-travel-for-many-months-prime-minister/ar-BB17FFKd?ocid=msedgntp
Inside Victoria’s Controversial Belt and Road Initiative Deal with China:
https://amp.news.com.au/finance/economy/australian-economy/inside-victorias-controversial-belt-and-road-initiative-deal-with-china/news-story/ff1aa7591be1931eda4f5155991ebe66
Victoria Worker Permit Scheme:
https://www.vic.gov.au/worker-permit-scheme?fbclid=IwAR0NWb4EeYVdt55zsIYiD9vEAnarU8k2E1Ow5v4-ru5a-KWupoc-9ogwuLI
Britons Both Dismayed & Sarcastic, After Discovering Their Homes May be BULLDOZED "to Fight Covid-19"
https://www.rt.com/uk/497137-uk-homes-demolition-coronavirus/
Growing Number of Aussies Believe Police Should be Able to Fine COVID-19 Conspiracy Theorists:
https://www.9news.com.au/national/coronavir..